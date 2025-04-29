With Banners Held High: Trade Union festival honouring Miners' Strike anniversary to take place in Wakefield next week
The cultural and trade union festival will take place on Saturday, May 11.
The festival be especially significant this year as it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.
National Union of Mineworkers members will march along other trades union members to showcase the solidarity shared between them all.
The parade of banners will begin at 10.45am and will be headed by a brass band.
Behind the brass band will be the procession featuring unions and community groups from across the region.
The march will start outside Unity Works and will walk into the city centre and around Wakefield Cathedral before finishing outside the Town Hall.
On the stage outside will be speakers and musicians, including Atilla the Stockbroker, Joe Solo and Sally Cinnamon.
There will also be speeches from people involved in campaigns associated with mining communities, prominent trade unionists and Jon Trickett MP.
