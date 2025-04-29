Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Banners Held High, a festival highlighting the working class culture of Yorkshire, will return next week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cultural and trade union festival will take place on Saturday, May 11.

The festival be especially significant this year as it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Union of Mineworkers members will march along other trades union members to showcase the solidarity shared between them all.

The With Banners Held High festival will take place in May.

The parade of banners will begin at 10.45am and will be headed by a brass band.

Behind the brass band will be the procession featuring unions and community groups from across the region.

The march will start outside Unity Works and will walk into the city centre and around Wakefield Cathedral before finishing outside the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the stage outside will be speakers and musicians, including Atilla the Stockbroker, Joe Solo and Sally Cinnamon.

There will also be speeches from people involved in campaigns associated with mining communities, prominent trade unionists and Jon Trickett MP.