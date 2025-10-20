Woolley Hall: Historic mansion “not fully sold”, council confirms

A council-owned 17th century mansion has not been “fully sold” despite previous comments that it had been disposed of, a meeting heard.

Wakefield Council’s leader Denise Jeffery last month told councillors that Woolley Hall had been sold – but declined to confirm how much was raised for the building.

A full council meeting on September 24 was also told that Pontefract’s old swimming pool building and Queen Elizabeth House, a former 25-bed care facility, in Eastmoor, Wakefield, had been sold.

At the time, Coun Jeffery said further sales of property and land across the district was, saying: “We need to make savings.”

Questions were asked about the historic property at a meeting of the council’s audit committee this week, during discussions over the management of council property and land.

Committee member Nadiah Sharp asked Jane Brown, the council’s service director for property: “How many buildings are we intending to sell in the next 12 months?”

Ms Brown replied: “Off the top of my head, apologies, but I can’t give you that figure.

“We have a disposal plan, we are working around buildings and vacant land at the minute.

“There are some coming forward that you know of.”

Councillor Sharp, an independent councillor for Wrenthrope and Outwood West, added: “It was quite a shock to find out that Woolley Hall had been sold. “It was quite a shock to find out that Ponty Baths had been sold..

Coun Sharp said she had submitted a written request to officers asking for the amounts that buildings had been sold for.

Ms Brown replied: “You will get a response. We are just gathering some information.

“But just to clarify, those buildings have not been fully sold.”

After the meeting, a council spokesperson said: “Woolley Hall is no longer on the market. It has been sold, subject to contract.

“Just like when people sell their house, it means we have a buyer and have accepted an offer.”

The spokesperson said the authority was “working through the final stages of negotiation, carrying out the necessary checks and completing legal work”, adding: “The deal will be fully finalised when contracts are exchanged.”

The vacant Grade II*-building, on the outskirts of the village of Woolley, near to the Wakefield-Barnsley border, dates back to 1635 but had been in public ownership for 87 years.

The Labour-run authority previously planned to restore the property and turn it into a wedding venue and spa but made the decision to sell it last year.

Coun Jeffery told last month’s meeting: “Obviously, we need to make savings across the council.

“We are looking to sell property and land.

“I will be circulating to all members, areas in their wards that may be put forward for sale.

“If anyone wants to talk about that, or is concerned about it, I’m happy to talk about that.”

Coun Jeffery said Woolley Hall and the two other sites had been sold “in the last couple of weeks”, adding: “These are all significant properties, bringing in significant funding for the council.

“Hopefully, those buildings will be brought back into use with the support of the district.”

At the time, Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent opposition group, accused Coun Jeffery of ‘selling the silverware’.