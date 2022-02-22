Works starts on 'affordable' Pontefract apartments

The land on Stuart Road was sold by Wakefield Council to Wakefield District Housing, who have now started the construction of 37 high-quality apartments, to provide affordable housing in the area.

The site is located at Tanshelf, and will see a three-storey apartment block built.

The development forms part of the Council’s Pontefract Masterplan – ‘Reconnecting Pontefract’ - which includes proposals for the redevelopment of priority areas around the town centre to better connect the historic town centre with the Pontefract Castle, Racecourse and new leisure hub.

An artist's impression of how the apartments will look.

Coun Denise Jeffery, keader of Wakefield Council, said: “Creating new affordable homes is extremely important. Having a good home that is safe and warm gives stability and reduces pressure that people might be under, whilst supporting them to keep their jobs and spend locally.

“This forms part of a much larger programme of activity led by the Council to increase affordable housing supply across our district, including the release of our own land to enable the delivery of high-quality affordable homes that meet the specific needs of our residents.

“Not only is this project creating affordable homes in the area, but it is improving the gateway to Pontefract, paving the way for future regeneration. This will help to support our ambitions for a thriving town centre, with a great cultural offer, and as a fantastic place where people want to live and to visit.”

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive of WDH, said: “We share Wakefield Council’s ambition of providing high quality homes and creating confident communities that people are proud to live in. This development in Pontefract is just one of many projects that complements other regeneration plans in the district designed to meet the needs of residents now, and for future generations.”

Built by Yorkshire-based Caddick Construction on behalf of WDH, there will be a series of new one and two-bedroom apartments.

The properties, which will receive £1.665million funding from the Homes England Wave 2 programme, will all be available for affordable rent from WDH and are a precursor to the wider regeneration of the Horsefair area of Pontefract.