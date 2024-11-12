Yorkshire Air Ambulance: Wakefield-based charity saves resilient young goalkeeper following van collision
The episode showcased the critical role of YAA's emergency response team as they assisted Oliver following a serious incident in which he was struck by a van while riding his scooter to fetch his friend’s forgotten football boots, resulting in severe bilateral wrist fractures.
In May, Oliver, 12, was playing football with friends when he decided to use his scooter to grab his friend's boots.
Tragically, as he crossed the road, he was struck by a van whose view was obstructed.
The impact threw him approximately ten metres into the air, rendering him unconscious upon landing.
Local paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Given the close proximity of YAA’s Nostell Air Base, in Wakefield, paramedic Sam Berridge responded in the charity’s rapid response vehicle as a precaution.
Upon arrival, Oliver was conscious and in considerable pain, but he had not yet regained full awareness.
Sam quickly assessed his condition and administered intranasal ketamine for fast acting pain relief while conducting a primary survey.
Recognising the need for additional support, he requested assistance from the YAA team, who were just a short four-minute flight away with access to a greater range of drugs.
In the back of the road ambulance, Oliver was given gas and air to help alleviate his discomfort.
Taking advantage of the moment, Dr. Driver chatted to him about football while carefully wrapping splints around his injured wrists, providing a welcome distraction.
Despite his injuries, Oliver was concerned about others involved in the accident, asking about the van driver and showing remarkable compassion for someone so young.
The team worked to establish an intravenous line for further pain management, but faced challenges as the cold weather, had caused Oliver’s veins to constrict.
To maintain effective pain relief, they continued administering medication intranasally, though this method only provides short-term relief.
Once stable, they transported Oliver to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where a full paediatric trauma team was ready to take over his care.
During the journey to the hospital, Dr. Driver located a vein in Oliver’s foot, allowing him to administer longer-lasting intravenous pain relief, ensuring he remained comfortable for the remainder of the transfer.
Reflecting on the incident, Oliver said: “Right before it happened, I saw something out of the corner of my eye and put my hand up in front of my head since I wasn’t wearing a helmet. I feel lucky to have gotten away with just two broken wrists.”
After a recovery period of twelve weeks, he is back to doing what he loves most—playing football.
Oliver continued: “I couldn't shower, eat, or write by myself, which was really tough. But the hardest part was not being able to kick a ball.
"Luckily the accident happened at the end of the season, giving me time to heal. Now I am back, and it feels amazing to be in the goal, saving shots again!”
Yorkshire Air 999, airs every Friday at 9pm, on Quest.
