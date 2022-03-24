Young fundraisers from Pontefract receive special mayor award
Pupils from six primary schools in Pontefract, all part of Pontefract Academies Trust, were invited to a special awards ceremony to celebrate the incredible fundraising effort that they and other schools in the district contributed to.
Organised by The Prince of Wales Hospice, the ceremony celebrated £61,000 being raised from one event alone – a Reindeer Run.
In December children were encouraged to run, dance, skip or hop and get sponsored for doing so.
The schools invited included Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, De Lacy Primary School, Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Orchard Head Junior, Infant and Nursery School and The Rookeries Carleton Junior, Infant and Nursery School.
Two representatives form each school attended and all had the opportunity to meet Coun Tracey Austin, Mayor of Wakefield and receive a special Mayor Says Thanks award - the first time this award has ever been given out.
Rebecca Taylor, community and partnerships fundraiser at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “We are absolutely blown away with how much has been raised from this one-off event.
"This amount will make such a significant difference to the hospice. It only felt right that the schools were recognised for this phenomenal effort.
"We couldn’t do what we do without support like this. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”