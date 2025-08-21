Police are appealing for information after incident which left 16-year-old motorbike rider with “life-threatening” head injury

By Catherine Gannon
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Police are appealing for information after an incident which left a 16-year-old motorbike rider with a serious head injury, which is said to be life-threatening.

The incident occurred on the City of Wakefield Golf Course off Horbury Road at about 8.55pm on Tuesday (August 19).

Police said the 16-year-old rider fell from his bike as he rode across the course and suffered a serious head injury, which is said to be life-threatening.

He remains in hospital today (Thursday) in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information after a teenager suffered a serious head injury in an incident in Wakefield on Tuesday (August 19).

Police investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of a red Honda motorcycle travelling along Horbury Road prior to the incident.

If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1858 of 19 August.

