Andrea Jenkyns MP: We are delivering real change for real people

Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: At home, our economy has felt the impacts of these factors, leading to higher fuel prices, rising household bills, and the cost of the weekly shop increasing.

This comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused even the strongest economies to falter.

I was proud of the way our communities came together to support the most vulnerable.

National living wage: Average salary increased by £1,000

I was proud of our government, funding a vaccine that saved millions of lives, rolling out the world’s fastest vaccine programme, and taking unprecedented economic steps to support whole sectors of our economy.

With over £400 billion used to support workers, businesses, and industries, it was this government that made the right calls on the big decisions.

When the time came, it was this government that re-opened our economy; despite opposition from Labour.

It was this government that made the tough economic decisions that have created a booming economy for employers and jobseekers alike.

This government takes immense pride in supporting the hardest hit through this global economic crisis.

This government has a strong record on job creation, economic growth, and support for working families.

From a cut on fuel duty worth at least £400 per household, to the £1,200 of support being provided to over eight million vulnerable families, this government has sought to strike the balance between the fiscal conservatism that we were elected to deliver, and the social support needed to counteract the rising cost of living.

It’s this government, despite those who would wish to overlook its successes in favour of making partisan points, has delivered the largest ever increase to the national living wage, increasing the average salary by £1,000. This means more money in your pocket at the end of each month.

It’s this government delivering to support working families, whether it be through reforms to childcare funding, bringing down costs for families, or increasing support for single parent families.

On average families with one child will now save an extra £40 per week on childcare. Over the course of a year that’s £2000, something to be proud of.

Just this week, the government announced the biggest tax cut for British households in a decade, worth £6 billion.

This takes the total financial package to counteract rising prices to £37 billion and means that approximately 70 per cent of workers will pay less national insurance, per year, than they did in 2010.

This pragmatic and practical support reflects the rising prices and global economic instability.

It offers help to those in need, while cutting costs, regulation, and red tape.