Approval was given for the detached property and a garage to be built near to the the Old Alehouse, of Greenside, in Walton.

The proposal divided opinions in the village, with 27 objections to the scheme and 30 in favour.

Those living near say they will be put in danger as the development would get rid of a turning area for vehicles.

Planning permission has been granted to build the detached house and garage on Greenside, Walton, Wakefield, despite objections from neighbours.

Walton resident Jonathan Bemrose addressed members of Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee on behalf of objectors.

He said: “This application will impact on our forever homes.

“This application is about appropriate access and highways safety measures which to everyone is a concern.”

Mr Bemrose said a report had been commission which expressed “serious concerns” about the proposals but had not been taken into by highways officers.

Mr Bemrose added: “This, a paramount safety component of the proposal would be destroyed, forcing vehicles to reverse out on to Greenside on a blind bend with visibility further reduced by parked cars, coupled with a pedestrian crossing.

“It is an accident waiting to happen.

“Wakefield Council, respectfully, needs to find a way to ensure vehicles do not have to reverse out on to Greenside.

“The request is that planning consent is not granted until all aspects of highways safety have been fully addressed.”

No one spoke in favour of the proposal at the meeting.

Supporters of scheme say the development will enhance the local area by enabling an “unsightly piece of land” to become a family home.