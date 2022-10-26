Heath Common battery energy storage farm site ‘could contain prehistoric, Roman and medieval remains’

It is thought the site at Heath Common, Wakefield, could contain remains from the late prehistoric, Roman and medieval periods.

West Yorkshire Archaeological Advisory Service (WYAAS) has urged Wakefield Council to ensure that the area is fully excavated before granting any planning permission.

Harmony Energy has applied to build a large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in potato fields next to historic parkland at Heath.

A WYAAS document states that the land is” in a location potentially containing archaeological remains from the late prehistoric through Roman and medieval periods.”

Archaeological finds from each of those historical eras have previously been discovered in an adjacent field.

Those finds have been reported to the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS),

The PAS is managed by the British Museum and records archaeological finds discovered by the public.

Residents have started a campaign to stop an energy story facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

The report also states: “The modern village clusters around Heath Hall with the ruin of Heath old Hall, a Tudor mock castle, in a prominent position to the west, the grade II* Dame Mary Bolle’s Water Tower and upstanding gardens earthworks associated with the hall lie less than 150m from the application site.

“Dame Mary Bolle’s Water Tower is located in a Class III Area of Archaeological Interest which extends into the application site.

“The proposal and its screening will have a negative impact on the tower’s

Dame Mary Bolle’s Water Tower is located close to the site of the proposed battery storage energy farm site at Heath.

setting and views out of the village over historic park and farm land.

The report continues: “The application site should be subject to an archaeological evaluation to fully identify its archaeological potential prior to determining the application.

“The evaluation should comprise a geophysical survey and the excavation of a number of trial trenches.”

Wakefield Civic Society has also submitted an objection to the scheme, saying: “Although we generally welcome measures to improve energy efficiency and the security and self-sufficiency of energy supply through renewable sources, the main concern here is one of safety with the proposed facility being so close to the village of Heath and also to the Heath Common Travellers’ Site.“Even if the safety concerns raised by local residents can be assuaged, there remain two further problems with the proposal – it is sited within the Green Belt and it is in an area with strong heritage value.”

At least 60 container-sized units could be put in place on seven hectares of land to hold giant lithium-ion batteries and cooling systems to store wind and solar energy.

A campaign to block the plan has been launched by residents and is backed by local MPs and councillors.Residents’ groups say it poses a serious fire or explosion risk to nearby homes.A spokesperson for Harmony Energy said: “We are reviewing all the consultation responses carefully and will work with the Local Planning Authority and consultees, including WYAAS, to address points raised by them.

“We are working on a number of revisions to the scheme’s design and will present them in due course.