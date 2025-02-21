New mural planned in Ossett to celebrate coal race, festivals and town's links to textile industry

A design for a new mural celebrating Ossett’s heritage and traditions has been revealed.

The planned work features the town’s historic links to the textile industry and images of its annual coal carrying championships, Maypole celebrations and Beercart procession.

Wakefield Council has commissioned public artwork in each of its 21 wards across the district as part of its Our Year 2024 cultural celebrations.

A planning application has been submitted for the mural, by artist Shiraaz Ali, to be installed on the side of Richmond’s Butchers, next to Ossett Town Hall.

A design and access statement said the artist had consulted more than 350 local people before producing the work, including schools and community groups.

It said: “This design aims to create a welcoming mural for Ossett which engages people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The design uses the patterns found within the town hall and to create iconic diamonds which highlight each aspect of Ossett in a joyful way.

“Ossett’s community and sense of pride from the Maypole and coal carrying festivals have been an inspiration and important symbol.”

The coal carrying championships, held every Easter Monday in the neighbouring village of Gawthorpe since 1964, sees competitors haul sacks of coal through the streets in a race to the finish line.

The Maypole celebrations date back to 1875. It sees colourful floats and fancy dress fundraisers join a 4.5-mile parade through Gawthorpe and Ossett.

Ossett Beercart is a weekend of Morris dancing, family fun and beer drinking.

Highlights include a cart of barrels being pulled by up to a hundred Morris dancers from around the country through the town centre.

The town’s historic links to the heavy woollen industry and the production of mungo and shoddy is also strongly featured.

Ali said the design was a “contemporary interpretation” of Ossett’s crest, which depicts the town’s main industries.

The artist said he also took inspiration from the town’s motto “Inutile Utile Ex Arte”, which translates to “useless things made useful through skill”.

The statement adds: “The design intends to evoke joy to the locals and tourists alike through the use of colour choices and elements but also aims to remind the youth of the town’s motto and encourages them to hone their skills and become a master of what they do.”