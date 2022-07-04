Report into proposal to buy former golf club house building ‘withdrawn’ by Wakefield Council

The local authority confirmed today that a plan to consider proposals to purchase the Old Golf House on Heath Common will no longer go before a Cabinet meeting later this month.

Senior councillors were due to discuss the possibility of acquiring the property on July 19.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change said: “The report has been withdrawn from the meeting in July to enable the Leader and Cabinet Member to take further advice.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Golf House, on Heath Common.

The Old Golf House stands close to the site of a proposed extension to an existing gypsy and traveller site off Doncaster Road.

Wakefield Council has already backed a plan to extend the city’s largest publicly-run traveller site to cater for growing demand.

Warmfield-cum-Heath Parish Council are objecting to a new traveller site “in the strongest possible terms.”

The leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery, has previously acknowledged there is opposition to the plan from local residents, but the authority says it is legally obliged to accommodate travelling families.

Heath Common was the original home of Wakefield Golf Club, which opened in 1892.

The clubhouse building opened in October 1897.