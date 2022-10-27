More than 70 objections have now been lodged against Ossett Academy’s plans to build the artificial grass pitch, changing pavilion plus parking spaces on land at Green Park, in Ossett.

The school’s chief executive says the facility is ‘much needed’ due to a ‘deficit of high-quality sports facilities’ in that area of the city.

But opposition to the scheme has continued to grow since the plan was submitted to Wakefield Council in August.Residents living close to Green Park have instructed a consultant to object to the planning application on their behalf.

Ossett Academy has applied to build an artificial grass pitch and changing pavilion with 76 car parking spaces on land at Green Park. Design by Steve Wells Associates.

They claim the new facility would lead to a loss of valuable green space for the community.

They also have concerns about light pollution and an increase in traffic in the area.

An objection, submitted to the local authority by LRJ Planning Ltd, states: “My clients’ all use this space on a regular basis for recreational purposes, leisure and for walking.

“Indeed, during the pandemic the presence of this green and public open space illustrated the importance of having such space.

“Green Park is defined in the Leisure, Recreation and Open Space Plan (2017) as an important park and area of open greenspace which are significant amenity and recreational assets, particularly for the local communities adjoining them.”

The document adds: “The proposal is clearly for a private commercial use with no wider significant public benefits.

“Overall, the applicant has not provided any compelling evidence to justify the loss of important public green open space that is well used by the local community.

“The proposal fails to meet the overarching aim of sustainable development and will lead to an unacceptable loss of important and a treasured area of public green open space.

“The proposal is contrary to both local and national planning policies and does not comprise sustainable development. It is respectfully requested that the planning application is refused.”

Another objection states: “The loss of this beautiful large open green space for the Ossett community would be devastating.

“The fields are in constant use at all times of the day. I see people playing football with their kids, exercising, practising golf, flying kites, building snowmen, playing rounders, doing group exercises, group dog walking, sunbathing, picnics, the list can go on and on.

“This is such an important green space for the health and well being of many Ossett residents. How devastating that this will be closed off and only available to a minority who will pay for the privilege.”

Sixteen letters have been submitted in support of the application, saying it will will be good for grass-roots sport in the area and will provide a safe environment for youngsters to play.

Alan Warboys, Chief Executive Officer of Accord Multi Academy Trust, said: “It has been identified for some time that there is a deficit of high-quality sports facilities at this side of the city, and in particular the Local Authority’s playing pitch strategy identifies a need for synthetic floodlit facilities upon which to play football throughout the year.

“Ossett Academy and Accord Multi Academy Trust have worked in conjunction with the Local Authority, consulting with the County FA and Football Foundation to explore the opportunity to provide some much-needed high quality sports facilities that would be accessible to young people as part of their education within the town, but also to the wider community across the course of the year.