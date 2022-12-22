Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, has announced he is quitting his role.

Councillor Darren Byford will step down from the senior position on December 31 but will continue as a ward councillor.

The local authority has confirmed that council leader Denise Jeffery will take on his cabinet responsibilities in the interim.

Coun Byford said in a statement: “I have very much enjoyed being part of the cabinet but am looking forward to starting the new year with a little bit more time to dedicate to the people of Horbury and South Ossett, which is where I really enjoy making a difference.”

Coun Byford also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I have been a cabinet member or assistant cabinet member since 2017 and I just need a rest.

“It has been an absolute and utter privilege to serve under Denise Jeffery.”

Coun Jeffery said: “Darren has been a tremendous asset to cabinet and I thank him for his significant contribution.

“The residents of Horbury and South Ossett are incredibly lucky to have someone so committed to their community and I look forward to continuing to work with Darren.”

Coun Byford has headed a number of high-profile projects in the Wakefield district in recent months coupled with tackling problems presented by the cost of living crisis.

They have included proposals by the Labour-run council to take control of The Ridings shopping centre as part of its ‘masterplan’ regeneration scheme for Wakefield city centre.

Last week, Coun Byford announced that the council would no longer be going ahead with the purchase of the ailing centre due to financial pressures.

He told cabinet colleagues that they had to deal with “financial realities” since February, when it was first decided to explore the possibility of buying The Ridings.

He said: “The climate has become more challenging since February.

“The integrity of the council’s financial position must be maintained.”

The cost of the acquisition of the struggling centre is estimated to be around £7.5m.

Coun Byford has also overseen plans to transform Castleford.

In October, cabinet approved the town’s Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF)

The document is a guide on how Castleford can attract visitors, investment and benefit residents.

The SRF has received almost £24m of Government funding.

Coun Darren Byford said at the time: “These are exciting plans that will provide the town with more than just a physical makeover. It will deliver a prosperous Castleford.”

But councillor Jeffery later said plans would have to proceed with caution due to the financial climate.

In the same month, the council announced it would be temporarily closing its historic County Hall headquarters building as it struggles to balance the books.

Coun Darren Byford explained: “We, like so many other councils, businesses and households, are having to manage the impact of spiralling inflation and soaring energy and fuel costs”

Cabinet members have also faced criticism over a controversial plan to buy and then demolish a former golf house building on Heath Common to make way for a traveller site extension.

The council wants to acquire the property as it faces strict deadlines to provide more permanent pitches for the local traveller community.

Purchasing the Old Golf House would allow the Council to lift a restrictive covenant prohibiting development on nearby land.

It would mean an extension to the existing Heath Common traveller site could then go ahead, costing at least £5.8m

Residents groups, including Heath Residents’ Association, have opposed the plans and have been critical of spiralling costs.

The site at Heath Common is identified in the emerging Wakefield District Local Plan 2036.