Wakefield Council looks set to pay for the track refurbishment and new floodlights to keep the facility up to England Athletics standards.

The track has been in place since 1991 and is the only public athletics facility in the Wakefield district.

It is used by athletics clubs including Wakefield Harriers.

The track is also used by many schools for annual athletics competitions and activities such as disability tri-cycling.

More than £500,000 worth of damage was caused to the site in a suspected arson attack in February 2020.Funding was approved in September 2020 to pay for partial repairs to allow the stadium to reopen.Senior Councillors are to get an update on longer term redevelopment plans for the stadium at a meeting next week.

A report states: “In 2021, the England Athletics Track Mark assessment, which is a requirement to permit affiliated competitive events, proposed that the track would unlikely pass beyond a further two years.

“The surface of the track is now crumbling, in parts becoming a serious health and safety risk, and has also included removal of the use of some lanes, as the surface deteriorates.”

The funding will allow for a full eight-lane replacement of the track as well as improvements to field event facilities.

However, the pole vault will be scrapped.

The report adds: “By way of reminder, it was the vandalism of pole vault mats which led to the fire in February 2020.

“They are large equipment pieces to store.

“The site does not have the storage amenities to safely retain them, nor the staffing provision to set up such equipment safely for temporary training occasions.”

“Pole vault is a highly specialist sport, and ultimately, meets the needs of a very small number of participants.

“It is increasingly coached at regional centres of excellence.

“Our nearest facility is just 11 miles away in neighbouring Leeds.”

Last year the stadium had over 100,000 visits, with the track attracting 37,297 users.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is the only athletics provision in the district.

“To not repair it would remove the opportunity for hundreds of people each week to participate in a range of physical activity, some of whom have particularly disabilities and support needs, and we cannot allow that to happen.

“Making the improvements to the track now will provide confidence that the district continues to have a fully operational track facility, facilitating many competitions and events, whilst the wider redevelopment options for the site are discussed.”

