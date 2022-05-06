Wakefield Council local elections 2022- Labour remain in control

But they also lost the seat of Knottingley to the Liberal Democrats as Robert Girt took the previously held Labour ward.

And it was a dissapointing election for the Conservatives as they lots the Wrenthorpe and Outwood West seat as well as the seat of Horbury and Sout Ossett.

Former Conservative leader Nic Stansby, who stood as an Independent, lost her Wrenthorpe and Outwood West seat with Labour's Nadiah Sharp pipping Tory candidate Waj Ali by 575 votes.

The new red wall.

Labour also took the Horbury and South Ossett seat from the Tories.

Deb Nicholls won the Horbury and South Ossett seat from Gill Cruise taking it by 700 votes.

Coun Nicholls said: "I am overwhelmed I asked my colleague and fellow Horbury councillor Darren Byford to pinch me.

"This feels unbelievable. I am going to team up with Darren and this is a good thing for Horbury, this is what is Horbury needs."

The Leader of Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery.

And another former Tory leader Nadeem Ahmed held his Wakefield South seat in a very tight fight for the ward, winning by just 303 votes.

He said it was time for the Conservatives to put things behind them and start to support the people of Wakefield who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Coun Ahmed said: "It is good to be back as the longest serving Conservative councillor in Wakefield.

"As a party we now need to move on and address the issue that Wakefield is dominated by one party."

Deb Nicholls took the seat of Horbury and South Ossett for Labour.

He also praised Ossett councillor Nick Farmer for his victory in retaining his seat, by just 208 votes, saying, before the full results had been announced, that they were survivors but it was a dissapointing campaign for his party.

Fellow Tory Samantha Harvey retained her seat in the Rural ward.

The Leader of Wakefield Council retained her Castleford Central and Glass Houghton seat for the Labour Party.

Coun Denise Jeffery won 1,900 votes.

She said: "I am happy with my result which shows people have got confidence in my leadership and the way we are running the council."

"I am delighted to have been re-elected and with a significant increase in majority

"The voters in my ward have put their faith in me again, and their faith in Wakefield Council. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.

"I will continue to deliver and so will this council."

Labour won 17 of the 21 seats up for election, the Tories won three and Lib Dems one.

Wakefield Council remains in overall Labour control following the results of the 2022 local council elections.

The overall turnout was 28.56 per cent. The turnout in the last local elections in 2021 was 30.73 per cent.

The contested seats in each party are Labour 16 and Conservative 5.

Following today’s results, the make-up of the Council is now as follows:

Labour 44 seats

Conservative 14 seats

Liberal Democrat 3 seats