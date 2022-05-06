First results from Wakefield Council Elections 2022

The Leader of Wakefield Council has retained her Castleford Central and Glass Houghton seat for the Labour Party.
Coun Denise Jeffery won 1,900 votes.
She said: " I think we (Labour) are happy with the way the voting is going this morning.
"I am happy with my result which shows people have got confidence in my leadership and the way we are running the council."
Paul Phelps of the Yorkshire Party won 471 votes, Joanne Smart of the Conservatives won 482 votes and Liberal Democrat candidate Janet Walton won 88.