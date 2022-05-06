First results from Wakefield Council Elections 2022

The Leader of Wakefield Council has retained her Castleford Central and Glass Houghton seat for the Labour Party.

Coun Denise Jeffery won 1,900 votes.

She said: " I think we (Labour) are happy with the way the voting is going this morning.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leader of Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery.

"I am happy with my result which shows people have got confidence in my leadership and the way we are running the council."