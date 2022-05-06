Wakefield Council election 2022: Lib Dems and Labour make gains

The results for the first 10 wards have been announced with Labour holding eight seats and taking the Horbury and South Ossett seat from the Tories.

And the Liberal Democrats managed to take the Knottingley seat from Labour.

Deb Nicholls won the Horbury and South Ossett seat from Gill Cruise taking it by 700 votes.

Coun Nicholls said: "I am overwhelmed I asked my colleague and fellow Horbury councillor Darren Byford to pinch me.

"This feels unbelievable. I am going to team up with Darren and this is a good thing for Horbury, this is what is Horbury needs."

And in another surprise Robert Girt took the Knottingley seat from Labour.

The seat was up for grabs after Labour's Coun Harry Ellis retired.

Horbury and South Ossett councillor Deb Nicholls.

Labour managed to hold Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, Airedale and Ferry Fryston and Altofts and Whitwood.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffrey retained her Castleford Central and Glass Houghton seat.

She said: "I am delighted to have been re-elected and with a significant increase in majority

"The voters in my ward have put their faith in me again, and their faith in Wakefield Council. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.

The Leader of Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery

"I will continue to deliver and so will this council.