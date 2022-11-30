BoyleSports UK has applied to open a bookmakers at a former Poundworld building near to the city’s Trinity Walk Centre.

Wakefield Council’s public health department has submitted an objection to the plan.

It document states: “People likely to be the most negatively affected by this potential premises include: children, young adults and vulnerable people, people in treatment for gambling related harms, people in treatment for alcohol addiction, people living in areas of high deprivation, people from ethnic minority groups and people living with financial hardship.”

The objection also claims there is already a high concentration of betting shops in the area, which is “detrimental to the character, vitality and economic wellbeing of the city centre.”

A Public Health England review estimates harms associated with gambling cost the country at least £1.27 billion between 2019 and 2020.

The objection also highlights the building’s close proximity to drug, alcohol and mental health treatment services as well as premises used by Gamblers Anonymous.

It adds: “These premises would lead to likely increased gambling activity with a high risk of harm to vulnerable people who live, work, study and socialise in this mixed-use area.

“This area has high levels of deprivation, and is very close to schools, colleges and a university centre.”

The property on Westmorland Street has been vacant since at least April 2019.

An officers’ report said: “As the unit occupies a prominent corner position on a key pedestrian route between Kirkgate and Trinity Walk shopping centre, its re-use is welcomed.

“The extensive vacant period demonstrates that there is a lack of demand for continued retail use.

“In order to re-introduce an active frontage, this application for a change of use to a betting shop is welcome.”

Responding to the health department objection, the planning report said: “Whilst it is agreed that a betting office may not be the most desirable use, significant weight is given to how long the unit has been vacant and the benefits that re-introducing an active frontage and vitality to the city centre would bring in this location.

“The use would be licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission.

“The agent has also responded to these comments to highlight that four betting shops have closed down in the city centre since 2019 and therefore the addition of this one would still be a reduction overall within the last four years.”