Disgraced former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan claimed almost £70,000 in expenses as he was awaiting sex trial

Figures show that the then Tory MP made multiple claims to cover accommodation, travel and living costs while facing a charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Khan also made claims for legal and media consultancy work.

Further claims were made for gardening work, joinery costs, newspaper subscriptions, mobile phone use and hotel stays.

Disgraced former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan claimed almost £70,000 in expenses during the last financial year.

According to figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), Khan claimed business costs totalling £69,026 for the 2021-22 financial year.

For almost all of that period, Khan was awaiting trial accused of an historic sex offences was no longer under the Tory party whip.

Khan was found guilty in April this year of sexual assault and subsequently jailed for 18 months.

The IPSA figures reveal a total of £17,236 was claimed for accommodation costs.

Nearly all of that sum was for rent in his constituency, apart from £18.69 claimed for a booster wf-fi signal for working from home.

The sum of £3,124 was claimed in travel costs to cover car mileage, plus rail and taxi travel.

A figure of £4,548 was claimed in "miscellaneous costs" which included an amount of £3,218 paid to Wakefield-based Tyler Hoffman Solicitors for legal services in October 2021.

Sums of £650 and £680 were paid for removal services between two unnamed addresses in May and November of last year.

Some £27,622 was claimed for office costs, including £18,000 in office rental and £5,072 paid to the Royal Mail for postage and courier costs.

Mobile phone contracts and usage claims came to £573.

In August, £325 was claimed to cover "joinery costs".

Staffing costs of £14,348 were claimed over the course of the financial year, which included £1,000 for "media consultancy advisory service".

In October, a further £2,000 was claimed for a "communications and strategy consultant".

In December, £160 was claimed for a gardener "cutting over-hanging tree branches, spraying weed killer and clearing leaves" at an unnamed property.

Sums of £89 and £39 were claimed for a subscription to the Telegraph.

Khan, who was born in Wakefield, was the city's MP following the 2019 election, and was the first Tory in more than 89 years to take the seat from Labour.

The party whip was withdrawn in June 2021 following the allegations against him.

During Khan's trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors heard how the 48-year-old groped his teenage victim as he lay in his bunk bed following a party at a house in Staffordshire 14 years ago.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Baker said: “I do not accept you have remorse, rather the only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions.”

Khan formally quit his seat in May after being found guilty and suspended by the Tories.

He was replaced by Labour's Simon Lightwood following a by-election last month.

The basic annual salary for an MP from April 1 2022 is £84,144.