The Yorkshire-born A-listers would be the perfect people to cut the ribbons on the city's converted BHS building, a senior local councillor believes.

Both Wakefield Library and the city's museum will be moving into the premises on Kirkgate in 2024, as part of a £12m scheme funded by the government's Levelling Up programme.

It was Sheffield-born Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker who opened Wakefield Library when it moved into its current home, in the Wakefield One building on Burton Street, in 2012.

Would either of these famous faces fancy following in Jarvis Cocker's footsteps?

And Labour councillor Michael Graham, who is the portfolio holder for leisure, has called on bosses to be ambitious again when recruiting a famous face to front the redevelopment.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where the plans were discussed, Coun Graham said: "I think this scheme will really benefit businesses around the Cathedral and the whole city.

"Bringing that building back into use, we really do need that."

Light-heartedly, he added: "I know Jarvis Cocker came to open the library when it opened in Wakefield One, which I think is the most random thing ever!

"I would love for us to get someone like Judi Dench or Ed Sheeran to open this one. I think they were both born in Yorkshire.

"I hope we can look at something like that."

Acclaimed actress Dame Judi was born in York, while Sheeran spent the first four years of his life in Hebden Bridge.

Unfortunately, even if Sheeran opens the new venue, library users will be still be forced to remain quiet and not talk when using the facility.

Therefore, Thinking Out Loud will not be permitted.