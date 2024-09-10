Former independent living scheme in Knottingley could be demolished amid asbestos concerns

A former independent living scheme in Knottingley could be knocked down.

The application is for the former Beulah Court on Womersley Road, which was made of 35 single units, a house and a boiler house.

The building is no longer in use due to asbestos contamination.

The application says asbestos present in the structures will be identified and removed before demolition.

The complex could be demolished.

A notice of demolition supplied as part of application says: “Wakefield District Housing is applying to Wakefield Council in respect of the demolition of Beulah Court.

"For a determination as to whether the prior approval of the authority will be required as to the method of demolition and any proposed restoration of the site.”

The proposed date for the demolition was September 2024.

In 2022 WDH was criticsed over the decision to bulldoze the sheltered accommodation complex to make way for new homes.

Beulah Court residents were told by WHD that their homes would be flattened to make way for the new development.

That decision arrived two years after the social housing provider promised to invest millions in the complex.

WDH then said the costs of making the necessary improvements were "unaffordable".

A protest against the plan was held in June of that year, organised in part by the daughter of a resident who had lived in the accomodation for the previous five years.

Following the most recent application, a WDH spokesperson said: “Our plans to develop much needed new homes on the site in Knottingley have not changed.

"The demolition of the empty building is the first step and we will continue to look at options for the development.”