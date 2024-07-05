General election 2024: Election result for Normanton and Hemsworth as Nigel Farage's party comes second
Labour have won the Normanton and Hemsworth seat in the 2024 general election.
Jon Trickett remains the area’s MP after winning 17,275 votes.
Second in the poll were Reform UK, with Callum Bushrod winning 10,613 votes.
Conservative Alice Hopkin won 4,995 votes.
The Green Party won 2,147 votes and the Liberal Democrats won 1,319 votes.
Voter turn out was 48 per cent.