Kevin Trickett is president of the Civic Society and a board member of Creative Wakefield

The district has missed out on the longlist for 2025 City of Culture title, having put forward a bid this summer.

But Kevin Trickett, who sits on the board of Creative Wakefield, one of the organisations involved, said a number of positives had emerged from the campaign.

The district's bosses are now planning a year-long cultural festival in 2024 to compensate, which Mr Trickett suggested will be "just as fabulous" as if Wakefield had won the official title.

The district has fallen short in its efforts to take the 2025 UK Culture crown.

Mr Trickett, who's also president of the Wakefield Civic Society, said: "It's disappointing we haven't won. But it's a competition, and not everyone can win it.

"The bid has really galvanised the creative and cultural sectors in Wakefield.

"It's brought people together and we've had conversations that wouldn't have happened otherwise. So it's certainly not the end.

"There's great potential in our city and the wider district."

Mr Trickett said he felt Wakefield's national reputation was growing. The walking tours he does of the city as part of his role with the Civic Society are attracting growing numbers from other parts of the country.

And he suggested that missing out on the official City of Culture title would give the council more flexibility to do things their own way in three years time.

He said: "The only difference in 2024 is we won't have the label.

"We're now not going to be restricted by the rules of the national competition and we won't have people evaluating us or telling us how to do it."