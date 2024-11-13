Jade Botterill MP: Tackling anti-social behaviour and crime head on

Antisocial behaviour leaves lasting damage on the community, leaving some, especially our elderly, afraid to leave the house. Photo: AdobeStock

​Whenever I am out in our community, people raise concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Jade Botterill MP writes: After 14 years of neighbourhood policing and PCSO deployment being slashed, community confidence in policing has been eroded, leaving too many people feeling unsafe.

Antisocial behaviour leaves lasting damage on the community, leaving some, especially our elderly, afraid to leave the house. Yet, under the previous government, it was allowed to rise, with a shocking 40 per cent increase in theft in the last year alone.

On top of this, vehicle theft reached a 15 year high. These trends are reflected across a number of other crimes, and in conversations I have with people across our towns and villages.

These are more than just troubling statistics. Every victim has to deal with the consequences for crimes that might not have happened had enough bobbies been on the beat. These were too often written off by the Conservatives as ‘low level’ crime not worthy of proper attention. They simply did not give these crimes the respect it needed, with on the spot fines for anti-social behaviour falling by 96 per cent under the last government.

Despite taking place in stores every day, they also reclassified the shoplifting of items under £200 reclassified as “low value”, meaning that it was rarely prosecuted.

I refuse to let this situation go on.

The new Labour government has changed this approach since taking office, with the recent Budget providing crucial funding to deliver community policing for our area.

The Budget increases core funding for police forces, ensuring the government is on track to increase visible neighbourhood policing with 13,000 more neighbourhood officers and Police Community Support Officers. I am already having conversations across government to ensure we get our fair share locally.

To sort out the mess left in our prison system left by the Conservatives, we have pledged £2.3 billion of investment in prison expansion over the next couple of years, ensuring thousands of new prison places are available.

Alongside this a further £500 million additional investment is being made available across prisons and probation to recruit thousands of new prison and probation staff. These measures will ensure victims get the justice they deserve, and the prison system works to deter and rehabilitate offenders.

Beyond the Budget, we have already taken action to tackle crime on our streets. The landmark Crime and Policing Bill will ban electronic devices used to steal vehicles, empowering the police to target the criminals using, manufacturing and supplying them.

The Bill will also introduce new Respect Orders, giving local police the tougher powers they have asked for to tackle repeat offending, as well as giving them the ability to swiftly seize and destroy deafening and dangerous off-road bikes.

We cannot breathe new life into our communities if people do not feel safe in our town centres. The new approach of this government, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime head on instead of turning a blind eye, will help our area reach its full potential.