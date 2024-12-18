Jon Trickett MP: Another year over. And a new one just begun

There have certainly been some positive developments that would simply not have been possible if Labour hadn’t won the election.

​I want to reflect on what has been an extremely eventful year. The year 2024 will be remembered for the end of the Conservative government after 14 long (and painful) years. I know that many people in our area rejoiced at the sight of Rishi Sunak leaving Downing Street. However, I also know that many people were not quite ready yet to raise a glass to the Labour government and first wanted to see evidence of the government delivering for them and their family.

Our railways are being returned to public ownership, putting an end to inefficient and rip-off privatisation. Nationalised railways work in many other European countries, so I see no reason why they cannot work here.

We’ve seen an Employment Rights Bill that will boost the rights of workers after decades of worsening terms and conditions. Trade unions will get more powers to bargain on behalf of their members. This will tilt the balance of power in our society away from corporations and more towards the common man and woman, but there is still a lot more to do.

Great British Energy has been established, which will invest in renewables. This will provide our country with cheaper bills and energy independence so we don’t have to rely on fossil fuels or foreign states to power our country.

Then there was the decision to restore the money owed to the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme. Many miners in our area will already have started receiving higher payments as a result of this change.

These are just a few of the significant reforms already achieved by this government. It has taken a lot of campaigning over many years to put these issues on the table. What is clear is they would never have been implemented if we had a Tory government, or a government led by Reform UK. These parties stand for the interests of the rich, not for working people.

I also want to acknowledge a few things I think the government has got wrong.

The decision to means-test the winter fuel payment led to a considerable backlash against the government. My views on this decision are well-documented. I voted against the government as I believed it was the wrong decision.

You may also have heard about the government’s decision not to return the money owed to the ‘Waspi women’ born in the 1950s who were the victims of pension changes. Many of the women have told me they feel betrayed and I do not blame them.

Finally, I want to mention the war in the Middle East. I’ve watched in horror the violence perpetrated by Israel in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. It’s time the British government said, “enough is enough”. No more weapons and no more support for a state that stands before the International Court of Justice accused of genocide.

There is lots more a Labour government can achieve if it is brave enough to stand up for our principles of social justice.

I hope for prosperity for everyone in Normanton and Hemsworth in 2025. I wish you and your family a Happy New Year.