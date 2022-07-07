Outwood MP shouts at crowd and appears to flick middle finger outside Parliament

Andrea Jenkyns, posted on Twitter by @VermisstPfarrer

The Morley and Outwood MP, who has been vocal in support of the doomed leader, was heard shouting “he who laughs last, laughs the loudest, wait and see," as the crowds jeered her.

A photograph then appeared to capture her raising her middle finger behind her back as she was booed.

Wakefield Council's deputy leader Jack Hemingway took to Twitter and said: "Andrea Jenkyns howling incoherently at the public, another perfectly normal moment in the bizarre psycho-drama that Boris Johnson has reduced UK politics to. The sooner these lot face the ballot box the better."

Boris Johnson announced that he would step down as Conservative leader after members of his own party called for him to resign, with more than 50 stepping down.

Johnson said he would step down as Prime Minister this autumn.

But while many party members have turned their back on him, Ms Jenkyns has been an ardent supporter, often taking to social media to express her views.