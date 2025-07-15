Plans to turn former Wakefield chip shop into HMO refused

Plans to convert a former chip shop in Wakefield into a house in multiple occupancy have been refused.

The controversial plans, which led to more than 100 hundred objections from members of the public, were resubmitted last year following a similar plan in 2022.

Permission was sought for the change of use from ground floor hot food takeaway and first floor residential apartment to an HMO with eight bedrooms to accommodate 10 people.

Ward councillors Hilary Mitchell and Michael Graham criticised the application.

The property on Avondale Street. Picture by Google

Coun Mitchell said: “There are no significant changes with this scheme to make it more acceptable than the last proposal.”

Coun Graham said: “The development is too big and is out of character for this small, settled residential street.

"Despite the amendments the applicant has made to provide some ‘outside amenity’.

"I do not believe that it is sufficient for the, potentially 14, people who will live there.

“Our policy is for half a parking space per room. The two spaces he has provided are insufficient.

"Despite what Highways say, parking space is extremely limited in this area.”

A total of 135 comments were received objecting to the plans.

One resident said: “Currently as it stands there is not enough parking for cars on Avondale Street and the surrounding streets and potentially adding at least 12 more vehicles to an already overcrowded neighbourhood is simply not going to work.”

Another said: “As a HMO property of 10 beds it would be a low quality living space as well as an eyesore which would reduce neighbours' privacy.”

A Wakefield Council case officer report concluded: “While the principle of residential use in this sustainable location may be acceptable in general, the current proposal fails to adequately address key amenity concerns.

"Although some amendments have been made since the previous refusal and appeal dismissal—namely the removal of the rear extension and restricting access to the side of the property—the scheme still fails to provide sufficient, functional outdoor amenity space to meet the needs of future occupants.

"The scale of the development places additional pressure on shared facilities and outdoor areas, and the limited provision is considered to result in an unacceptable standard of living for future residents.”