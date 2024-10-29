Activists will hold a protest in Wakefield against cuts in the government’s budget.

The Yorkshire Shop Stewards Network (YSSN) is set to hold a protest tomorrow (Wednesday, October 30) from 12.30pm in the cathedral precinct against what it called a “new round of austerity seemingly being proposed in the budget”.

There have already been cuts to the winter fuel allowance announced in the first few months in office of the government and YSSN believed proposals suggested in advance of the budget included raising the price of bus fares and allowing university tuition fees to rise with inflation.

Iain Dalton, from YSSN, said: “People voted the Tory government out because they were fed up with over a decade of their living standard being squeezed whilst the rich got richer.

Wakefield Cathedral

"There is huge anger from ordinary people that rather than the change we were promised Keir Starmer’s Labour seem to be continuing the squeeze on the living standards of working class people.”

Kevin Pattison, chairman of the Wakefield, Leeds, York and Scarborough branch of Unite Community, said “Our members have had a tremendous response in recent weeks when campaigning in the constituencies of Labour MPs who voted for the cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

"Every time we campaign we get hundreds of local residents signing messages to their MPs, agreeing that instead of targeting pensioners, they should be going after the £1bn a week profits of the big energy companies."

Labour has defended its plans and said it would avoid raising taxes on “working people” in the budget.