WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Castleford Tigers stadium revamp approved

These are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, September 30.

APPROVED

49 Ravensmead, Featherstone, WF7 5AQ: Extension of dormer to rear including removal of chimney, single storey rear extension and garage conversion

19 Holgate Road, Pontefract, WF8 4ND: Removal of existing porch and construction of single storey extension to front and alterations to windows and doors to rear

9 Ashmore Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9SF: Proposed single storey rear extension to detached dwelling

5 Fitzgerald Close, Castleford, WF10 3PU: Proposed outbuilding to rear garden

54 Heron Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SP: Raised decking and planter to rear

13 Old Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QN: Two storey rear extension and rear dormer extension

192 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UE: Proposed new access door to southern side elevation with associated security shutter and shutter box

Gable of 121 Advertising Right 2319, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5JT: Internally illuminated signage scheme

2 Cyprus Grove, Wakefield, WF1 2RU: Flat roof to hipped roof to existing two storey extension to side

24 Briary Close, Wakefield, WF1 5TS: Two storey side extension and rear single storey extension

1 Broad Acres, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BE: Single storey extension to side and rear, rooms within roofspace, extension of drive and dropped kerb to front

HQ Garage, West Yorkshire Police Headquarters, Laburnum Road, Wakefield, WF1 3QP: Installation of photo-voltaic roof panels with associated re-roofing works

Mosque Park, Hill Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4NJ: Proposed two temporary buildings to be used as masjid during rebuild of existing masjid

113 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AP: Rear ground and first floor extension and front and rear dormers to create a loft level

14 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Change of use of existing garage/outbuilding to business storage (retrospective)

4 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FA: Installation of solar panels on the roof of the property

11 Sedgefield Road, Castleford, WF10 5ZB: Conversion of garage to games room

76 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3EE: Construction of single storey extension to rear. Loft conversion including two rooflights to front and dormer to rear. Alterations to existing openings

39 High Keep Fold, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3QL: Proposed two storey side extension and part demolition of existing garage

Whistler Drive, Castleford: Construction of a 2.5m high acoustic fence

34 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Conversion of stables to form a self-build detached dwelling

9 to 11 Potovens Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JE: Change of use of first floor office to two bedroom apartment

Nevisons Leap, Ferrybridge Road, Pontefract, WF8 2PG: Change of use from public house with first floor flat to three retail units with two first floor flats.

Land at Park Road/M62/Stainburn Avenue/Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford: Hybrid planning application seeking: (i) full planning permission for enabling works including incidental coal extraction to create development platforms along with off-site highways improvements and site access and installation of other supporting infrastructure, in addition to: (ii) outline planning permission for 141,085 sq m employment development, with ancillary offices and an electrical vehicle charging station, and hard and soft landscaping

Castleford Rugby League Football Club, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SD: Full planning application for the redevelopment of existing stadium comprising demolition of existing main (east) stand and replacement with new all-seater stand with associated corporate hospitality and entertainment facilities along with new gym, club management facilities and offices, refurbished high ball skills and wrestling facility, provision of fan zone, installation of 4G training pitch with floodlighting, resurfacing of car park and circulation areas, selected refurbishment of Railway End (south stand) and refurbishment of Princess Street (west) and Wheldon Road (north) stands including replacement cladding and associated infrastructure, drainage, landscaping and engineering works

Hemsworth Conservative Club, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4LR: Retrospective construction of galvanised fence and gate

Land adjacent to 5A Mount Avenue, Hemsworth, WF9 4QE: Construction of detached two storey dwelling with detached single garage to rear

7 Bridge Street, Pontefract, WF8 1PG: Retrospective change of use from cafe to nail bar and beauty salon

REFUSED

25 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PZ: Detached garage to front with associated alterations to hardstanding

16 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Internally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

Land to the south side of Station Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JS: Change of use of land to two-pitch traveller site including hard standing with access off attention road, installation of bio-gester, construction of boundary fence and landscaped amenity space

147 to 149 Westgate Wakefield WF2 9RY: Change of use of hotel to HMO (retrospective)

225 Bridge Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QA: Illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

66 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.63m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 3.9m

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Beulah Court, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AD: Demolition of former independent living scheme comprising of 35 single units, one house and one boiler house