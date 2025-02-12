Fly-tipping reports in Wakefield increased by hundreds in 2024.

The number of fly-tipping reports made to Wakefield Council last year increased by over 200 compared with 2023, council data revealed.

In 2023, the council received 3,740 reports – up from 3,500 the previous year – which increased by 267 to 4,007 reports in 2024.

Similarly, prosecutions for the offence increased from one in 2023 to five in 2024. As did the number of fixed penalty notices issued, rising from 12 in 2023 to 15 in 2024. The number of fixed penalty notices doubled between 2022 to 2023, from six to 12.

The 10 roads where the most incidents of fly-tipping took place were: West Street (Normanton), 67 incidents; Leeds Road (Castleford), 63; Asdale Road (Wakefield), 59; Dewsbury Road (Wakefield), 54; Stuart Road (Pontefract), 44; Woodhouse Lane (Wakefield), 34; St Catherine Street (Wakefield), 31; Market Street (Pontefract), 27; Smawell Lane (Wakefield), 25; and Castleford Road (Normanton), 24.

The illegal dumping of waste is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or up to 12 months imprisonment.

If convicted in Crown Court, this can rise to five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

Other penalties include fixed penalty notices and having vehicles seized.

Dumping waste on land which is not licensed to received it can cost the taxpayer significant amounts of money to clear away. It also poses a danger to people and wildlife, and can pollute land and waterways.

To reduce incidents of fly-tipping, the council suggests getting rid of unwanted items by using waste recycling centres, hiring a skip or arranging a collection of bulky items.