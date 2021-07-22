School pays tribute to student who had his 'whole future ahead of him'

The death of the 15-year-old has rocked the community and has led to hundreds of people leaving messages over social media.

Thousands of pounds have also been raised to help his family cover the teenager's funeral costs.

READ THIS: Tributes paid to 'lovely, happy-go-lucky' teenager who died in Knottingley canal as money pours in for funeral costsDe Lacy Academy has now released a statement which reads: "We were so sorry to hear the very sad news about the loss of a much-loved member of our school community.

Caden, who attended De Lacy, was retrieved from the canal on Tuesday evening.

"Caden was an extremely popular, kind and talented young man, with his whole future ahead of him.

"He was a very polite and always cheerful young man and his enthusiasm and positive outlook on life will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow pupils.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time. Caden will be missed so much by all who knew him.

"We are working with other agencies, including the local authority and police in response to this event.

"Help and support is available to our students and staff at this difficult time."

Caden's body was retrieved from the canal at Stocking Lane after the emergency services were altered to a male in the water shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are still piecing together the events leading up to Caden's death and are calling on people with any information or may have seen him before he entered the water.