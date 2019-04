A tawny owl had a lucky escape after becoming entangled in football nets in Ackworth.

The bird was found at Ackworth School having become trapped overnight. Bird enthusiast, Francis Hickenbottom, who went to help free the animal, said: “It was clearly worn out because of its struggles to get free.”

Staff at the Wise Owl Birds of Prey Rescue Centre was eventually able to cut him free, check the bird over and release it back into the wild a few days later.