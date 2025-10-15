“The balloon industry has brought me joy”: Ossett woman who started balloon business in lockdown named Designer of the Year at international balloon convention

Ossett’s Alison Garnham, who left her corporate job in lockdown to start a balloon business, has been named Designer of the Year at an international balloon convention in Eindhoven.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nozzle Up convention – hosted by leading balloon producer Sempertex Europe – takes place every two years and sees people from the global balloon industry congregate over three days to network, compete, and take part in workshops.

Describing how she felt winning Designer of the Year for balloon styling, for which she received a trophy and a €250 voucher, Alison said she was “absolutely overjoyed, overwhelmed, gobsmacked”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 15 entries in total from France, the UK, Canada, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland, with judging carried out by the CEO of Sempertex Europe as well as two educational managers from Sempertex.

Alison Garnham, who runs Balloon Corner in Ossett, won the Designer of the Year competition at The Netherlands' biennial Nozzle Up convention.

Entrants were required to submit three pieces of work, including a table centre, a twisting balloon design, and a large decor.

On her achievement, Alison said: “I am hoping it brings more people to realise what we can do with balloons.”

Alison came to the balloon industry during lockdown, when she made a unicorn balloon for a neighbour's little girl who was not able to celebrate her birthday because of restrictions.

“That’s how it started,” Alison said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison's submitted work for the Designer of the Year competition included a table centre, a twisting balloon design, and a large decor.

Alison never returned to her previous job, which was in HR, but instead took courses in balloon styling, and ran her business – Balloonistry by Lady AJ – from home for the next five years.

The business provides balloon styling for a range of events, including birthdays, weddings, corporate events, and baby showers.

She also became a committee member for The National Association of Balloon Artists and Suppliers (NABAS).

Six months ago, she opened her shop in Ossett town centre – Balloon Corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said working in the balloon industry allows her to be creative and bring smiles to people’s faces.

She hopes that one day there can be an apprenticeship in balloon decorating, similar to floristry courses, to help train people interested in the industry.

Alison said: “The balloon industry has brought me joy.”

“It’s joyful, it brings smiles to peoples’ faces, [balloons] can transform a table, transform a room, transform offices,” she added.