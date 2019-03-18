These are all the roads that will be closed during the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2019

The Wakefield Hospice 10k will take place this weekend, and roads across the city will be fully or partially closed as runners pass through.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the run on Sunday, March 24, which last year raised more than £65,000 for the charity.

The Wakefield Hospice 10k will take place this weekend, and roads across the city will be fully or partially closed as runners pass through.

For a list of roads which will be closed for the full duration of the race, click here.

Many roads along the route will have a cut off closure.

According to the Wakefield 10k website, this means: "There will be no access in or out of these roads during the race but once the majority of runners have passed each road, traffic will be allowed to follow the runners towards Huddersfield and then via the signed diversion route to Wakefield via Queens Drive, Ossett.

"This will be in operation from 08.45 until 10.30."

The Wakefield Hospice 10k will take place this weekend, and roads across the city will be fully or partially closed as runners pass through.

The roads affected by this are:

- Co-operative Street

- Cambridge Street

- West Street

The Wakefield Hospice 10k will take place this weekend, and roads across the city will be fully or partially closed as runners pass through.

- Gill Sike Grove

- Thornbury Park

- Gill Sike Avenue

- Cumbrian Way

- Lennox Drive

- Grampian Avenue

- Oakwood

- Pentland Grove

- Pennine Close

- Cleveland Grove

- Cleveland Avenue

- Cleveland Garth

- Princes Street

- Knave Close

- Lacey Street

- Ashwood Grove-

- Oakwood Grove

- Beechwood Grove

- Elmwood Grove

- California Drive

- Parker Road

- North Avenue

- East Avenue

- West Avenue

- South Avenue

- The Sycamores

- Daw Lane

- Southfield Fold

- Green Lane

- Millfield Road

- Castle View

- Forge Lane

- Normanton Street

- Prospect Street

- Jacobs Court

- Calder Vale Road

- Charles Street

- Industrial Street

- The Shutt

- Dudfleet Lane

- Castle Grove

- Arden Court

- Addingford Drive

- Addingford Close