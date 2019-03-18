A number of road closures will be in place for the Wakefield Hospice 10k this weekend.

This is the full list of road closures for the Wakefield Hospice 10k route 2019

A number of road closures will be in place for the Wakefield Hospice 10k this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to take place in the run, which raises money for charity. The following roads will be closed between 6am and 11am, unless otherwise stated. For a list of roads which will be partially or temporarily closed during the race, click here.

The 10k will begin on Park Avenue, to the north of Clarence Park. There will be no traffic movement on this road until the race has finished.

1. Park Avenue

The 10k will begin on Park Avenue, to the north of Clarence Park. There will be no traffic movement on this road until the race has finished.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There will be no traffic movement on Wauchope Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.

2. Wauchope Street

There will be no traffic movement on Wauchope Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There will be no traffic movement on St James's Court, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.

3. St James' Court

There will be no traffic movement on St James's Court, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There will be no traffic movement on Symons Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.

4. Symons Street

There will be no traffic movement on Symons Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5