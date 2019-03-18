This is the full list of road closures for the Wakefield Hospice 10k route 2019

Thousands of people are expected to take place in the run, which raises money for charity. The following roads will be closed between 6am and 11am, unless otherwise stated. For a list of roads which will be partially or temporarily closed during the race, click here.

1. Park Avenue The 10k will begin on Park Avenue, to the north of Clarence Park. There will be no traffic movement on this road until the race has finished. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Wauchope Street There will be no traffic movement on Wauchope Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished. Google other Buy a Photo

3. St James' Court There will be no traffic movement on St James's Court, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Symons Street There will be no traffic movement on Symons Street, accessible via Park Avenue, until the race has finished. Google other Buy a Photo

View more