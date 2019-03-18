This is the full list of road closures for the Wakefield Hospice 10k route 2019
A number of road closures will be in place for the Wakefield Hospice 10k this weekend.
Thousands of people are expected to take place in the run, which raises money for charity. The following roads will be closed between 6am and 11am, unless otherwise stated. For a list of roads which will be partially or temporarily closed during the race, click here.
1. Park Avenue
The 10k will begin on Park Avenue, to the north of Clarence Park. There will be no traffic movement on this road until the race has finished.