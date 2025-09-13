Combined Authority to discuss extra £40 million funding towards new mass transit and bus franchising project

At a meeting later this month, West Yorkshire council leaders will hear how an extra £40 million of funding would support key works to keep the mass transit project on track.

Mass transit and bus franchising represent two of West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin's, biggest priorities within the project, and will form a key part of an integrated Weaver Network connecting bus, tram and train services as well as walking and cycling routes.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We are creating a transport system that works for everyone, making it easier for people across the region to access jobs, leisure and loved ones.

“The Weaver Network will deliver seamless and reliable connections – making sustainable travel the first choice in the region.

“By working together, we can build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that leaves no one behind.”

At a full Combined Authority meeting on September 18, West Yorkshire council leaders will hear how the extra £40 million of funding would support key works to keep the Mass Transit project on track for spades in the ground by 2028.

The work will include further technical and environmental assessments on phase one tram route options, as well as progressing the business case and preparing the plans to go before government decision-makers in the coming years.

Work is also ongoing to introduce a fully-franchised, publicly-run bus service in three phases between April 2027 and October 2028, which will apply to services running solely in West Yorkshire.

Services that are not part of the franchised network, such as those that travel between West Yorkshire and other regions, will be able to run under permits issued to bus operators via the Combined Authority.