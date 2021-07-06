M1 to close overnight near Wakefield for months of repair works

From Monday next week, workers will resurface the northbound carriageway between Junction 38 at Haigh and Junction 39, Durkar.

Waterproofing and renewing bridge joints on the neighbouring Hollin Lane Bridge and Lord Nelson Bridge just south of Junction 39 will then start on Friday, August 6 and is expected to finish on Tuesday, September 14. The bridge decks will also be resurfaced and have white linings and road studs replaced.

During the bridge work, the M1 will be closed in various phases overnight as a safety measure to install and uninstall temporary narrow lanes each weekend.

J39 near Wakefield.

The closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am on Fridays and Sundays.

There will be two lanes open all day on Saturdays and Sundays and a 50mph speed restriction will be in place for both the safety of the work force and other road users.

Highways England Project Manager Chris Corcoran said: “This essential maintenance will provide drivers with a safer, smoother surface on the busy M1 while the bridge work will ensure those structures are well maintained and protected from the weather. This will reduce the need for future roadworks in the area.”

The resurfacing of the M1 will require full overnight closures of the northbound carriageway between Junctions 38 and 39 from Monday to Friday for the duration of the scheme.