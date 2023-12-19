M62 incident: Police appeal following collision between pedal cycle and a lorry that closed part of the M62

Police are appealing for information following a collision between pedal cycle and a lorry on the M62.

Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision which took place on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 29 and 30 at about 1.10am today (Tuesday).

The collision involved a HGV and an electrically powered push bike, which had made its way onto the motorway.

A male in his 30s who was riding the bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A full closure was put in place between the junctions following the collision while necessary recovery and investigation work took place.

The cycle rider continues to be treated in hospital today, and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the incident is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 64 of December 19.