Severe congestion on M62: Drivers are facing delays of 30 minutes on M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27
Drivers are facing delays on the M62 this morning (Monday).
There are severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
AA Travel News is reporting congestion back to Ainley Top Junction 24.
There are also delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds).
