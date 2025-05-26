Simon Lightwood: Wakefield's MP backs plan for better bus services

By Tony Gardner
Published 26th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wakefield and Rothwell’s MP is set to introduce a parliamentary bill designed to transform bus services across the country.

The Buses Bill is aimed at expanding powers to franchise services – as seen in Greater London and Greater Manchester – to all local authorities.

The plans would grant local transport authorities greater control over routes, fares and service levels of bus services, with private operators bidding for contracts to operate franchises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Lightwood is set to introduce the new legislation in his capacity as minister for local transport.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.
Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

The Labour MP said services in England’s regions outside London “collapsed” under the previous Conservative government, with thousands of bus services cut and almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses each year since 2010.

In March last year, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin announced plans to bring the region’s bus services back under public control and recommended franchising as the best way to improve local networks.

Mr Lightwood said: “The bill will revolutionise the bus network in the largest overhaul to local transport powers in 40 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Along with huge amounts of recent funding to support our bus services, this new government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country.

People across Wakefield and Rothwell are tired of unreliable, overcrowded and infrequent bus services holding them back from opportunity after a decade of neglect.”

The bill calls for a package of measures which includes reversing the ban on publicly owned bus companies, prohibited in law since 2017, giving local authorities more flexibility on how to approach fixing local services.

Related topics:WakefieldRothwellTracy BrabinGreater ManchesterPeopleEnglandLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice