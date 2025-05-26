Wakefield and Rothwell’s MP is set to introduce a parliamentary bill designed to transform bus services across the country.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buses Bill is aimed at expanding powers to franchise services – as seen in Greater London and Greater Manchester – to all local authorities.

The plans would grant local transport authorities greater control over routes, fares and service levels of bus services, with private operators bidding for contracts to operate franchises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Lightwood is set to introduce the new legislation in his capacity as minister for local transport.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

The Labour MP said services in England’s regions outside London “collapsed” under the previous Conservative government, with thousands of bus services cut and almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses each year since 2010.

In March last year, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin announced plans to bring the region’s bus services back under public control and recommended franchising as the best way to improve local networks.

Mr Lightwood said: “The bill will revolutionise the bus network in the largest overhaul to local transport powers in 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with huge amounts of recent funding to support our bus services, this new government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country.

“People across Wakefield and Rothwell are tired of unreliable, overcrowded and infrequent bus services holding them back from opportunity after a decade of neglect.”

The bill calls for a package of measures which includes reversing the ban on publicly owned bus companies, prohibited in law since 2017, giving local authorities more flexibility on how to approach fixing local services.