Traffic stopped after collision involving motorbike on A1 at Pontefract

Highways England said they had stopped traffic on the busy road after a collision involving a car and a motorbike close to junction 41.

Paramedics are on the scene, where they are understood to be assessing at least one person.

Drivers are asked to remain in their cars while they wait for the traffic to be released.

Traffic has been stopped and emergency services rushed to the scene after a collision on the A1 this afternoon. Photo: Highways England

Six miles of traffic has been reported on the southbound carriageway, with queues already back to the the junction with the M62.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "The #A1 southbound is currently STOPPED due to a collision involving a car and a motorbike. @YorksAmbulance are on scene.