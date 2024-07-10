Traffic & Travel: M62 slip road closed due to a crash with drivers facing 45 minute delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing 45 minute delays on the M62 this morning (Wednesday) following a crash.

An eastbound slip road is closed at junction 29 to the M1 following a collision between two lorries.

National Highways shared: “The fast-slip road from the #M62 eastbound at J29 to the #M1 J42 northbound at #LofthouseInterchange is closed due to a collision.

“There's a 45 minute delay on approach on the #M62 eastbound.

“There is still access to the #M1 north via the roundabout. Allow extra journey time.”