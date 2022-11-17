Update: All lanes re-opened after a woman was taken to hospital after a crash on M62 near Brighouse
All lanes have now re-opened on the M62 motorway this morning rush-hour after a crash in West Yorkshire.
The collision happened on the M62 westbound carriageway, between junction 26 (M606, Chain Bar) and junction 25 (Brighouse).
There are now long delays for traffic with eight miles of slow moving traffic, and delays of over an hours above normal journey times, according to National Highways: Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police had said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25.
"The collision took place at around 5:35am this morning. A female has been taken to hospital. Lane closures are currently in place.”