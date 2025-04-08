Wentbridge Viaduct: Full overnight closure expected as ongoing work on A1 near Wentbridge continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There will be a full overnight closure on the A1 southbound between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar on the night of Sunday, April 13.
This is so National Highways can remove some traffic management that was installed for the work taking place near Barnsdale Bar services.
The Wentbridge Viaduct upgrade work was expected to finish in summer 2024.
However, last year, it was announced that the repairs to both Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge would instead be complete by the end of August 2025.
This is in order to “minimise longer-term disruption” and “to address unforeseen issues encountered during the work”.
The road has seen various closures over the past few months as the work continues.
This weekend’s overnight closure will take place between 8pm and 6am the following morning.
Fully signed diversions will be in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.