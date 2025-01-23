Wentbridge Viaduct: National Highways to host information event about ongoing work on A1 near Wentbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Highways will host a public information event for residents, businesses and drivers about their ongoing work on the A1 at Wentbridge this weekend.

The session will take place at Darrington Golf Club, at 10am this Saturday, January 25.

The Project Team behind the ongoing work will deliver the session and provide an update on the latest developments as well as answer any questions attendees may have.

National Highways had planned to finish waterproofing and resurfacing at Wentbridge Viaduct in summer 2024.

However, last year, National Highways announced that the repairs to both Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge would instead be complete by the end of August 2025.

This is in order to “minimise longer-term disruption” and “to address unforeseen issues encountered during the work”.

The work will see various overnight closures in February, with the A1 Northbound closed from February 10 to 15, and the A1 Southbound closed February 17 to 21.

More information about the overnight closures can be found via: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/a1-wentbridge-viaduct-and-wentedge-road-bridge/