Wentbridge Viaduct: Prolonged roadworks to cause 'considerable delays' to motorists travelling on the A1

The upgrade work taking place on the A1, near Pontefract, will continue to cause “considerable delays” for drivers until it is finished later this year.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the the waterproofing and resurfacing work at Wentbridge Viaduct would instead be completed in December – after being pushed back three months due to “further issues”.

The work, which began in February 2023, has caused problems for motorists for over two years – with various overnight and lane closures taking place throughout.

Now, National Highways have apologised for the “considerable delays” and the disruption caused to those travelling down the A1.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’ve done all we can to have the scheme completed as soon as possible.

"However, we recognise that the scheme has caused considerable delays to journeys on the A1, as well as disruption to communities affected by the scheme.

“We’re deeply sorry for the impact of the scheme on everyone affected. We are working to have the scheme completed as soon as we can”.

National Highways is also urging drivers to not rely on their satnavs and to follow the official diversions to prevent disruption to local villages.

They continued: “In the meantime, we continue to urge drivers to use the official diversions including the M1 and M18. Remaining on the A1 would be quicker than trying to take short cuts through villages

"We reiterate, please keep disruption to a minimum by avoiding local routes where possible and do not rely on sat navs”.