The train operator has shared that they will make the cheapest tickets available for customers to book twelve weeks in advance of travel as of next week.

The reintroduction of the scheme by the popular train operator aims to significantly increase the booking window for Advance Purchase tickets and follows demand from customers who want to plan their journeys further in advance of travel.

The new rule takes effect next Friday (23 August) when tickets as far ahead as Friday, November 15 will be available to buy at the cheapest rate.

Advance Purchase tickets will offer customers up to 65%-off the standard fare and are available on selected routes across the Northern network.

Northern will increase the booking window for Advance Purchase tickets from next week.

The further in advance they are booked the cheaper the fare.

The last time tickets were available 12 weeks ahead of travel was before the Covid-19 pandemic when strict travel restrictions came into effect.

Since then, they have only been available as far as six weeks in advance.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’ve listened to our customers and are reinstating the 12-week booking period.

“Advance Purchase tickets offer great low fares to places all across our network and we hope this decision will encourage people to use the train to get out and explore the region.”

Northern's decision to reinstate the 12 week booking window for Advance Purchase fares is part of an industry move to provide more certainty to customers and enable them to plan further in advance