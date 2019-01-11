Wakefield eastern relief road: Here’s what you think

Claims that Wakefield’s eastern relief road has cut journey times for commuters in the area has received a difference of opinion from readers.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) says that thousands of people driving between Doncaster Road and Newton Bar during the weekday morning rush hour have benefited from the £33million road since it opened in April 2017, saying it’s providing motorists with a much-needed bypass around Wakefield city centre.

Construction of Wakefield Eastern Relief Road.

But readers took to our Facebook page to disagree.

Paul BA Free-Man said: “I live on Donny Road and it has more traffic on it now than ever.”

James Cooper said: “Save £33 million, set off 12 mins earlier.”

Andy Goose said: “Not between 5pm and and 6pm it isn’t.”

Ann Lockwood added: “And its only goping to get a lot worse when all the houses are there.”

Nyree Harding said: “Not so positive if you need to use Bar Lane, huge queues and must have impacted ambulances in and out of Pinderfields.”

But Jane Cooper said: “I live in Crofton, work at Fieldhead Hospital and personally I love it.

“I’ve used it nearly every day since it opened.

“There are problems sometimes coming home at 6.30pm, but not always.”