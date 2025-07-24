Wakefield's Clarence Park Festival 2025 to be headlined by Chemical Brothers tribute act

One of Wakefield’s most popular and longstanding music festivals will take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarence Park Festival will be held on Saturday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

The headliners are Chemical Dance, a Chemical Brothers tribute act, and Getdown Services, over the two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other acts include And the Sunset Burns, All for Jolly, Plastic Heart, The Phil Ashmore Band, Speed Weasel, Moose Wrench, Dead Reckless, Ian Whiteley & the Crows of Albion, Double Yellows and Ryan Mitchell-Smith.

Clarence Park Festival

It will run from noon to 9pm both days and it’s free.

There will be an afterparty at Audiozone on Garden Street.

Before the 2024 organisers said the free event was intended to unite people through music in difficult times.

They said: “As the festival industry grapples with unprecedented challenges, this event aims to bring the community together through the universal language of music while shedding light on the critical issues facing festivals worldwide.”

In recent years, the festival industry has faced big challenges like rising operational costs, environmental concerns, and the impact of Brexit and the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 45 festivals have been cancelled in 2024 Clarence Park Festival organisers said that year.

Formed in 1991, the Wakefield Music Collective is a non-profit making organisation run by music loving volunteers.

On its website, the group says: “We are a not for profit community group run by volunteers, whose purpose is to promote live music across Wakefield.

"We do this by planning, organising and delivering music nights, events and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also offer volunteering opportunities, student placements, and work in partnership with other organisations, eg Wakefield Schools Music Hub.

"The Collective started in 1991 to pro- mote live music and put on their first live music event in Clarence Park.

"Over the years the Collective have put on numerous Clarence Park Festivals, Battle of the Bands competitions, held fundraising events, also ran a successful funded project ‘Music Track’.

"Members of the Collective have come and gone over the years but our love of live music and the ethos of staging live music for free for all the community (where possible) hasn’t changed.”