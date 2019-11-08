Doncaster Road reopens after flooding

ALL roads have been reopened in the Wakefield district after they were closed due to flooding.

With more than a month's worth of rain falling in the past 24 hours the council was forced to close some roads including the A638 Doncaster Road, in Ackworth.

Doncaster Road in Ackworth is now reopen.

They have now confirmed the road has reopened.

And from 7pm tonight the council's fleet of gritters will be deployed to keep the city's major routes and roads moving as forecasters are predicting temperatures to fall below zero from midnight.

Around 50 council staff worked through the night to deal with problems caused by the relentless rain.

Pumps, tankers and sweepers were used to keep roads open and provide support to residents at risk of flooding.

More than 71 millilitres of rain fell during the past 24 hours. The average for November is 66 millilitres.

River levels also rose to their highest since records began more than 100 years ago.